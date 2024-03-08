New Delhi, March 8: Rivian has unveiled its two new electric vehicle models, the Rivian R2 and Rivian R3. The Rivian R2 and Rivian R3 are designed to be smaller and might be an affordable option for customers when compared to Tesla EVs. The R2 and R3 is expected to be highly anticipated EVs of the company to deliver on performance and affordability.

As per a report of Business Insider, Rivian has revealed its latest electric vehicles, the Rivian R2 and Rivian R3. The Rivian R2 starts at a price of USD 45,000. The price for the Rivian R3 has not been announced, it is expected to follow the nearby pricing of Rivian R2. As per reports of availability details, the R2 is expected to be available for deliveries in early 2026 and the R3 might follow after the delivery date of Rivian R2. Volvo XC40 Recharge Single Motor Variant Launched in India; Check Price, Range, Specifications and Features of New Electric SUV From Volvo Cars India.

Rivian R2 and Rivian R3 Specifications and Features

The Rivian R2 is expected to deliver a driving range of over 300 miles. This might be a good figure with the current expectations for electric vehicles. The EV is anticipated to feature a compact design, approximately 15 inches shorter than the larger R1S model and may come with 5.5 feet tall. The design of Rivian R2 will likely include a boxy stance with a bright anime-like grille and headlights. The length of the EV is anticipated to be 4715mm and the wheelbase will likely be around 2935mm. The R2 is also expected to introduce new features, such as two large glove compartments in the front seat and a rear window that might roll down completely to accommodate longer items for convenience. Hyundai Creta N Line To Launch on March 11; Check Confirmed Features, Interior Design and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

The Rivian R3 is expected to be the first crossover of the company. The R3 might have a new look and will likely feature a glass roof and angular rear-end design. The specific driving range details for the R3 were not released during the announcement but it is expected to offer similar performance and efficiency like the Rivian R2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2024 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).