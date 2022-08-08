Royal Enfield officially launched the Hunter 350 motorcycle in India starting at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Last week, the MD of Royal Enfield revealed the first look of the Hunter 350 via an Instagram port, and now, the company has announced pricing for the same. Bookings for the motorcycle are now open. The test drives and deliveries will commence on August 10, 2022. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Revealed; Launch on August 7, 2022.

The Hunter 350 bike is based on the J-platform that can be seen on the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. It comes in two variants - Retro & Metro. The Hunter Metro will be offered in six colours- rebel red, rebel blue, dapper ash, dapper white and dapper grey. The Hunter Retro comes in factory silver and factory black shades.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350



Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine that generates a power of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to offer a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

It features 17-inch tyres, telescopic forks at the front, 6-step adjustable twin shock absorbers, disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS and a tripper navigation pod.

