Royal Enfield To Stop Production For Bullet 500, Classic 500 & Thunderbird 500 Motorcycles in India By March 31

Royal Enfield Classic 500 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer has officially announced the discontinuation of its 500cc motorcycles in India. The two-wheeler manufacturer said it will be stopping production of Bullet 500, Classic 500 and Thunderbird 500 motorcycles in India from March 31, 2020. Interestingly, the motorcycles will continue to retail across all the global markets. Apart from this, the company has also announced the limited edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black, which can be purchased online via official website on February 10. BS6 Royal Enfield 650 Interceptor, 650 Continental GT India Prices Revealed; Check New Prices Here.

All the three motorcycles are powered by a same 499cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that makes maximum power of 27.2 bhp with 41.3 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

As the company will be discontinuing the production of Bullet 500, Classic 500 and Thunderbird 500 by March this year, the company will continue to offer services for these bikes. Additionally, the spare parts will continue to be offered for the current owners at all the RE dealerships across the country. BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan With New Features Launched in India at Rs 1.86 Lakh.

On the other hand, the company has already started rolling out BS6 compliant motorcycles in India. Recently, Himalayan BS6 and Classic 350 BS6 (dual-channel ABS) were launched in India this month, Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 is priced from Rs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 (dual-channel ABS) now retails at Rs 1.65 (ex-showroom).