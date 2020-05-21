SEO Expert Lance Bachmann’s Lion’s Den Facebook Series Connects Communities Online Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The goal: Empower the public and motivate businesses during uncertain times.

Covid-19 hasn't stopped Lance Bachmann, founder of the digital marketing firm, 1SEO.com, and the Facebook series, The Lion's Den. He's now conducting virtual interviews with experts and business owners affected by the pandemic. The goal: Empower the public and motivate businesses during uncertain times.

Want to know more? Here's how Lance's Facebook & YouTube series, The Lion's Den connects communities online amid the COVID-19 Crisis.

He's offering expert advice

In a recent Lion's Den episode with Homeland Security's Eddy Wang, Lance tackled hot-topic issues. Like how to monitor counterfeit medication and keep kids safe from threats online. Other COVID-19-related episodes include Patricia Husic, the President and CEO of Centric Bank, which touched on the power of local banking. And Dr. Michael Luciano and Dr. Aaron Shiloh, who offered details about working on the front lines.

He's sharing local business owners' stories

Lance provides a platform for business owners to share raw, motivating accounts of how they've handled the shutdown. Take Matthew Rathgeb, a Philadelphia painter, who despite losing clients, remained optimistic while on the show. "Everything is going to bounce back," he told Lance, "there's no question about that."

Other inspiring business interviews include David Seelinger, CEO of the largest chauffeuring company in the world, and Tim McDermott, President & CBO of the Philadelphia Union soccer club.

He's highlighting community resources

Lance encourages communities to take action. He recently spoke with the Executive Director of 800-Gambler, Neva Pryor. She shed light on the challenges gambling addicts face in a COVID-19 world.

After thanking Neva "for being a beacon of hope for so many in our community." Lance emphasized via Instagram, "Right now is when we need to take care of each other people! Talk to your loved ones and know that the right resources are out there."

He's encouraging resilient mindsets

Lance reminds us that businesses make communities tick, and we must keep moving forward. "I want you to know that it's easy to be an entrepreneur during the good times," Lance noted, "but when things are going sideways, and it's time to roll up your sleeves, you can't hesitate to dive in and get your hands dirty."

Lance proves that even though a pandemic lingers, we must continue to connect, educate, and inspire. His motivational dialogue and actionable advice starkly contrast much of today's negative Coronavirus-induced media. Therefore, The Lion's Den offers EXACTLY what we need.