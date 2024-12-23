New Delhi, December 23: Stellantis has reportedly reversed its decision to lay off about 1,100 employees at its Ohio Jeep plant. The shift in the decision comes after the resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares. Employees are said to return to work after the new year. Stellantis has now reportedly decided to issue a worker adjustment notice instead, which will allow employees to return to their jobs.

As per a report of Reuters, Stellantis has changed its decision about laying off around 1,100 workers at a Jeep factory in Ohio. The development came after the unexpected resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares. According to reports, the board was not pleased with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares due to his tough goals for sales and cost reductions, as well as his relationships with the company's suppliers, dealers, and unions. Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai-Led Tech Giant Reportedly Announces Jobs Cuts Ahead of New Year 2025, Lays Off 10% of Its Management Positions 'To Increase Efficiency'.

Last month, Stellantis has revealed its intention to lay off its employees at the Toledo South Assembly Plant, where the Jeep Gladiator is produced. The decision was a part of their strategy to enhance efficiency and lower the amount of unsold stock in their North American operations. The layoffs were supposed to start on January 5, but now they have been put on hold for an indefinite period. Instead of job cuts, Stellantis is said to provide a notice for worker adjustment, and employees will be able to come back to work as expected after the New Year.

Previously, Stellantis announced that 400 employees at an automotive parts plant in Detroit would lose their jobs for an indefinite period. In August, the company stated that it would be laying off as many as 2,450 employees at a factory in Michigan due to the discontinuation of production for the Ram 1500 Classic truck. Tech Layoffs in 2024: KPMG, Intel, Dell, Luminar and Others Reduce Hundreds of Employees This Year, So Far 1.49 Lakh People Affected.

UAW President Shawn Fain has reportedly warned of a potential nationwide strike at various facilities, claiming that Stellantis has not fulfilled the commitments it made to the union. As the company has decreased its salaried workforce through voluntary buyouts, the job losses affecting manufacturing workers who are part of the United Auto Workers union have drawn attention from politicians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).