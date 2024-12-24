Mumbai, December 24: The share allotment for DAM Capital Advisors' INR 840-crore IPO is set to be finalised today, December 24, 2024. The public issue, which was open for subscription from December 19 to 23, received an overwhelming response, being oversubscribed 82.08 times. The IPO offered shares in the price band of INR 269-283 with a lot size of 53 shares. Shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 27, 2024.

DAM Capital Advisors is a prominent Indian investment bank providing a wide range of financial services, including equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and structured finance advisory. The firm also offers institutional equities services such as broking and research. With a strong track record in executing ECM transactions, DAM Capital is one of the key players in India's financial services industry. Mobikwik IPO Allotment Date: Check GMP, Subscription Status and Know How To Check Allotment Status Online.

Dam Capital IPO Allotment Date

The allotment status for DAM Capital Advisors' INR 840-crore IPO is expected to be finalised today, December 24, 2024. Investors who subscribed to the IPO can check their allotment status on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, or the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The shares are scheduled to list on both exchanges on December 27, 2024, with the IPO having been oversubscribed 82.08 times. DAM Capital Advisors IPO To Open on December 19, Check Price Band, Closing Date and Other Key Details.

How To Check Dam Capital Allotment Status Online

Check on Link Intime India (Registrar)

Visit the Link Intime India website: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select the IPO name from the dropdown menu once allotment is finalized.

Choose your preferred mode of checking (Application Number, Demat Account Number, or PAN ID).

Enter the required details and CAPTCHA.

Click "Submit" to view the allotment status.

Check on NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO allotment status page: www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Register using your details, if not already registered.

Select "DAM Capital Advisors" from the dropdown.

Enter your IPO application number and click "Submit."

The allotment status will be displayed.

Check on BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO status page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under "Issue Type," select "Equity."

From the dropdown, select "DAM Capital Advisors."

Enter your application number and PAN details.

Click on "Search" to view your allotment status.

Dam Capital IPO GMP and Subscription Status

DAM Capital Advisors' IPO has generated significant interest, with an oversubscription of 82.08 times, driven primarily by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), non-institutional investors (NIIs), and retail investors. The QIBs led the demand, oversubscribing their quota by 166.33 times, followed by NIIs at 98.62 times. Retail investors subscribed 27.13 times their portion, and employee shares were oversubscribed 40.55 times.

The IPO is commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) of around INR 170, suggesting a listing gain of approximately 60.07 per cent from the upper price band of INR 283.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).