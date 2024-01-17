It is 2024. The world is more connected. Information is accessible at the tip of our fingers. Simultaneously, scams have also been on the rise. While most people assumed that access to information might help safeguard us from regular scams, 2024 has also seen an evolution in the type of scams. From fake job offers to date scams, the internet has led to many new ways people are tricked. The first step to not getting scammed is knowing about the most common online scams, bank frauds, and phishing techniques that people have succumbed to. So, what are the top 2024 online scams to avoid? Here is how you can identify the five most common scams that can make sure you don’t get scammed in 2024.

1. WFH - Job Offer Scams

From finding better opportunities to seeking an extra steady income source, people always seek ways to propel their careers forward. The number of job seekers looking for lucrative opportunities is exceptionally high at the beginning of the New Year. That is when online job scams also increase. From offers of remote working with unbelievably high pay packages to additional income opportunities that ask for “nominal” joining fees, one needs to be wary of several online job scams. The best way to be protected from fake job scams is to run a quick background check of companies, identifying if the websites or company details are legitimate and, most importantly, remembering that if it is too good to be true, it probably is a scam.

2. Dating Apps Scam

Dating scams have been around for the longest time. From people who con partners with fake lore and stories to more dangerous outcomes, the woes of dating were well known. However, with the rise of dating apps, the nature of dating scams has also evolved - for the worse. From swindling multiple people at once and scamming them of millions to extorting money using incriminating photos and videos - the world of dating app scams is filled with terrifying stories. The best way to steer clear of these scams is by not being too trusting on online sites. Take your relationship slow and be mindful of the information and pictures you share with your partner at the start of your relationship.

3. Sextortion

Speaking about what you share with your partner, one has to be aware of the most mentally draining type of scam that continues to impact several people - sextortion. The act of using pictures, videos, or any other incriminating information about people to extort sexual favors from them is more common than people would know. Whether you send these videos and pictures to them or if it is stolen through hacking - the impact of sextortion on people is undefinable. Most people do not feel comfortable coming out with their stories of sextortion - making it much more difficult to track the impact that this type of scam has. The best way to ensure you are safe from sextortion is to be very mindful of what you store on your cloud and protect your data on every front.

4. Phishing Emails

Phishing scams have been around for as long as the internet has. From emails that once promised millions of dollars in reward to more refined phishing emails of recent times that focus on collecting your personal and financial details that can help them drain your bank accounts, the quality of phishing has drastically changed. However, various steps have been taken to help you identify phishing emails, and the best practice is always to double-check the mail ID that has sent you any links. Even if the ID appears from your bank, the markers of an official ID vs a phishing ID are easy to identify. Secondly, never click on links in random emails and messages, especially if they are enticing or appear too good to be true.

5. Bank Scams (OTP-based Fraud)

Another common form of scam that people continue to fall for is the bank scam or OTP-based fraud. The main reason this becomes possible is the time pressure the scammers impose. From intimidating you about blocking your bank account to revealing private information about your account that should have remained private - there are various ways that bank frauds have become more challenging to detect. Therefore, the best thing to remember is that your card CVV and your OTP need to be something that is never shared with anyone. Additionally, you never have to put in your UPI PIN to receive payments if you use UPI. Entering the pin is only required when you are transferring funds.

We hope these insights help you understand and identify online scams better. While the phishers and scammers continue to evolve their game with the evolution of technology, we must do the due diligence to ensure we are safe and secure and don’t get scammed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).