Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Today, June 24: Apollo Micro Systems Stock Falls Over 5% to INR 201.69 After Hitting 52-Week High; Check Latest Price on NSE

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (NSE: APOLLO) shares opened at INR 217.00 on Tuesday, June 24, slipping over 5% during early trade after touching a fresh 52-week high of INR 221.38. By 10:10 AM, the stock was trading at INR 201.69, down by INR 12.31 or 5.75% from the previous close of INR 214.00 on June 23. The decline comes a day after Apollo Micro Systems led a rally in defence stocks, surging 8% alongside gains in IdeaForge Technology and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries. The stock's 52-week low is INR 87.99, recorded on October 23, 2024. Despite the fall, the stock remains significantly above its yearly low. Polycab Share Price Today, June 24: Polycab India Stock Opens at INR 6,309, Inches Up 0.68% During Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE.
