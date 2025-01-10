Mumbai, January 10: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has introduced notable changes to the expiry days for its Sensex, Bankex, and Sensex 50 index derivatives, effective January 1, 2025. This move, announced on November 28, aligns with global market practices and seeks to enhance trading efficiency.

As per the revised schedule, weekly contracts for the Sensex will now expire on Tuesdays instead of Fridays, starting from January 1, 2025. Additionally, all monthly contracts for Sensex, Bankex, and Sensex 50 will expire on the last Tuesday of each month. This change replaces the current expiry days, which are the last Friday for Sensex, the last Monday for Bankex, and the last Thursday for Sensex 50. The new expiry structure aims to streamline the process and bring consistency across all derivatives. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Continue To Decline As Market Seeing Continuous Selling by FIIs.

Changes to Quarterly and Semi-Annual Expiry Dates

Sensex's quarterly and semi-annual contracts will also expire on Tuesdays instead of the current practice of expiring on the last Friday of the expiry month. This adjustment, effective from January 1, 2025, will align the expiry schedule across all contract types. The expiry date for existing index futures and options contracts will be updated at the end of December 31, 2024. unchanged. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble Nearly 1% on Unabated Foreign Fund Outflows; TCS Earnings in Focus.

Transition to New Expiry Schedule

The existing index futures and options contracts will adopt the new expiry schedule after the trading session on December 31, 2024. As an exception, the weekly Sensex derivatives contract, expiring on January 3, 2025, will retain its original Friday expiry. However, all new contracts introduced after January 1, 2025, will follow the revised Tuesday expiry.

No Change in Contract Specifications

BSE has clarified that while the expiry days are being updated, there will be no changes to other contract specifications. The revised details for the derivatives contracts will be available in the contract master file by December 31, 2024. This change reflects BSE’s effort to align with global market standards and improve trading operations for its participants.

