Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 28, highlighted the growing potential of India's concert economy, citing the success of Coldplay's sold-out performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. PM Modi encouraged both state governments and private players to invest in the development of infrastructure and skills to support the thriving concert industry. "Big artistes from around the world are increasingly attracted to India. I urge states and the private sector to focus on building the necessary infrastructure to harness this potential," Modi said. ‘You Must’ve Seen Pictures of Coldplay’: PM Narendra Modi Urges States, Private Players To Develop Infrastructure for Live Concerts.

PM Narendra Modi Hails Coldplay Concerts

