42 Years of DON: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Winning The Best Actor Award, Sharing Honours With the Late Nutan and Dedicating The Win to a Special Person (View Tweet)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's contribution to cinema is something one will never be able to document enough to do justice. While his status as a legendary actor comes after having delivered power-packed performances with his films, some of his movies are a hit with the masses, such that they have become fan favourites for generations now. And one such film is his cop drama Don, which saw Big B play a double role, that of a cop and a crook. But we love both roles and so do countless other Indians. 47 Years of Zanjeer: Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Portrait Poster From the Prakash Mehta Classic Also Featuring Pran.

The 1978 Don starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Helen, Mac Mohan, Yusuf Khan and Om Shivpuri among others and was a fast-paced thriller film, which was produced by Nariman Irani and directed by Chandra Barot. Unfortunately, Nariman Barot passed away before the movie released. 41 Years of Don: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How No One Approved of the Movie Title.

And on the occasion of Don completing 42 years, (it released on May 12, 1978) Amitabh Bachhan reminisced a few of his precious Don-related memories. He had received the Filmfare award for the Best Actor for the movie and had dedicated the award to producer Nariman Irani's wife. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Shoebite to Vasan Bala’s Peddlers, 5 Completed but Unreleased Films That’re Getting Increasing Demand for OTT Release.

Check Out Amitabh's Tweet Below:

T 3528 - 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories .. winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife pic.twitter.com/vueBAii7CL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2020

Don was a runaway hit back then as well and was once again remade in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan stepping into Amitabh's shoes. It also inspired a number of South Indian remakes. In fact, it is said that the movie's music was also sampled by Black Eyed Peas in their song "Don't Phunk with My Heart". Also, American Dad's episode Tearjerker borrowed a piece of Don's music in its episode. Well, now that Big B has taken us back into the era of Don, how many of you'll will be jamming to Helen's "Yeh Mera Dil" and Big B's "Khaike Pan Banaraswalla" for the whole day now? I know I will! 'DON ko bhulana mushkil hi nahin... naamumkin hai... right?'