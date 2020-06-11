With coronavirus spoiling everyone's party and bringing quite literally everything to a standstill, movies have either been delayed or are now up for digital releases. Recently, films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl among others were reported to be opting for a direct OTT release. Another film that seems to be in talks for a digital release next is we hear, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film starring Devgn along with Sanjay Dutt may be going for an online release but it seems fans are unhappy with this development. Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India May Be Next in Line to Strike a Deal for Direct OTT Release.

If you happen to head to Twitter at the moment, you'll find the hashtag '#BoycottBhujOnOTT' trending. Fans are calling for a boycott to the film for no other reason but the fact that it shouldn't get a digital release. Ajay Devgn is a megastar in Bollywood and fans were hoping to catch the actor in this powerful film on the big screen. It seems the idea of this film going for a straight OTT release isn't much appreciated by fans.

Expressing their views on the same, a user taking to Twitter wrote, "This Particular movie of Ajay sir deserves Theatre release as it need Big exposure Bigger audience & Bigger display. Please Please Ajay sir BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT." Another user commenting on the hashtag wrote, "Bhuj is a film that will teach the next generation a lot. Story is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local Woman." Check out more tweets below.

No Small Platform Release for Bhuj!

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT We not donot need this small platform pic.twitter.com/UpHnOaKLIT — Bijin ADian 100k (@bijinbiju2) June 11, 2020

Requesting a Big Screen Release for Bhuj:

We Love You @ajaydevgn sir, And we always wanted to see on big screen, So we Adians request you to kindly take a step not to release it on OTT. BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT — Ajay Devgn Fan Club™ (@WeLoveAjayDevgn) June 11, 2020

This is Big Screen Content!

This is not fair enough of thinking to release such a patriotic, good content movie in small platform through OTT. It must reach a bigger audience and wait until the right time and it would be Worth enough. BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT pic.twitter.com/DxhNNgDyAi — Venkatesh Bharadwaj🇮🇳 (@VBharadwaj02) June 11, 2020

While an official announcement on the film's OTT release is still awaited, it looks like Ajay Devgn's fans have already made it clear that they are ready to wait for the film to hit the big screens rather than catching it on digital platforms.

