Ali Fazal Pens a Romantic Shayari For Richa Chadha Amid COVID-19 Lockdown and She Can’t Stop Blushing

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At a time when the world is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal took time out to post a romantic post for his lady-love, actress Richa Chadha. Ali took to Instagram, where he shared a black-and-white video clip of Richa and wrote some mushy poetry as caption. "Mohabbat ke liye kuchh khaas dil makhsoos hote hain - yeh Woh ‘nagma' hai jo har saaz pe gaya nahi jaata.- M Dehelvi. (Maafi agar urdu thhodi hili duli hai... likhna seekh raha hoon)," he captioned the video. COVID-19 Pandemic: Ali Fazal Is Bollywood’s Batman, Distributes Food to the Needy During Lockdown.

Richa took to the comment section and wrote: "Aww baby. Blush.." She then again wrote: "Blush bhai kijiye." Richa and Ali have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled to take place in April due to COVID-19. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s Wedding Postponed Over Coronavirus Scare; Confirms the Couple’s Spokesperson (Read Details)

Ali Fazal Pens a Romantic Shayari For His Love Richa Chadha

Richa and Ali, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.