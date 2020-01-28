Alia Bhatt Reacts to Rangoli Chandel's Tweet, Says She Doesn't Regret Sending Flowers to Kangana Ranaut on Padma Shri Win

Kangana Ranaut-Rangoli Chandel, Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt recently won the internet with her sweet gesture of sending congratulatory flowers to Kangana Ranaut for her Padma Shri win last week. It seemed like Alia wanted to smooth things over with this gesture after all the chaos that occurred last year over Kangana's reaction to her Gully Boy performance. Although, Alia's gesture wasn't met with a very warm response after Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter saying, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai.”Padma Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt Sends a Bouquet of Flowers to Kangana Ranaut for Winning Padma Shri, and Twitterati Is Impressed (View Pics).

While netizens were irked with Rangoli for this reaction, it looks like Alia Bhatt is all okay about it. Recently, speaking about the same incident, the actress told Bollywood Hungama, "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana." Well, we have to say, Alia's mature response is super impressive considering Kangana and her sister have at multiple occasions taken potshots at her.

Recently, while promoting her film Panga, Kangana said she told Alia over a phonecall to “have a voice of her own”. She said, "I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and does not raise a voice, then her success has no value... Hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities; nepo gang’s life is simply restricted to give and take favours. Hope she rises above that."Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar Conferred Padma Shri.

Alia has managed to maintain a positive vibe towards Kangana since the start. After hearing about Kangana's criticism for her Gully Boy performance, Alia had said, "I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough."