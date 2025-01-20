Amitabh Bachchan has made headlines yet again, this time for the staggering INR 83 crore sale of his lavish duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, according to property registration records shared by Square Yards, a proptech platform. The transaction, registered in January 2025, shows how much the property’s value has increased since it was bought. Situated in The Atlantis, a luxury residential project by Crystal Group, the duplex is nestled in the vibrant neighbourhood of Oshiwara. The property was purchased by Bachchan's in April 2021 for INR 31 crore, the duplex’s resale marks an extraordinary 168% value appreciation in less than four years. Renowned for its proximity to the Lokhandwala Complex and excellent connectivity through the Mumbai Metro and road networks, the area remains one of the city’s most coveted residential locations. Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Sundays Filled With Love and Affection at His Mumbai Home, Says, ‘I Am Rewarded Every Sunday’.

A Glimpse Into the Property’s Grandeur

Talking about the property, it is spread across 1.55 acres, the duplex boasts an expansive built-up area of 529.94 square metres (5,704 sq. ft), with a carpet area of 481.75 square metres (5,185.62 sq. ft). It includes a massive terrace spanning 445.93 square metres (4,800 sq. ft), along with six mechanised car parking spaces, elevating its luxury quotient. The sale incurred a stamp duty of INR 4.98 crore and registration charges of INR 30,000. From a savvy investment to a record-breaking sale, Bachchan's real estate venture in Oshiwara epitomises his astute financial foresight.

According to Business Standard, The Bachchan family has also been busy building their real estate portfolio. Their most recent investment was a property in Mulund West, Mumbai, bought for INR 24.95 crore.

