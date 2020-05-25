Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra In Avinash Gowariker's 'Mask' Inspired Throwback Pics Serve as a Good Reminder To Wear One!

Stars in Avinash Gowariker's Throwback Pics (Photo Credits: Twitter)

COVID-19 pandemic is not ending anytime soon, by the looks of it. By now, it is a given thing that we have to learn to live with it for a while. The lockdown of a few months is on a verge to be lifted with things getting on schedule at gradual speed. Hence, the importance of wearing a mask is important now than it was ever! Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted the pictures of 'mask' inspired pics of himself and other B-town stars clicked by Avinash Gowariker. Amitabh Bachchan Tweets About 'Not Having Anything To Write,' Fans Come Up With Prompt Suggestions!.

Big B shared a collage of snaps clicked by the ace photographer where the stars are seen covering their mouth in their poses. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Mahesh Babu and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni were seen as the muse.

The compilation of the old pics was shared with the tweet caption that reads as, "T 3541 - Wear the mask .. an initiative by @avigowariker.. ace photographer .. and dear friend ." Check out the pictures below.

Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet:

T 3541 - Wear the mask .. an initiative by @avigowariker .. ace photographer .. and dear friend ..❤️ pic.twitter.com/BUlhMBCx4T — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

Well, this is not for the first time that Sr Bachchan has taken into his hands to drop some pearls of wisdom regarding coronavirus. He has been posting the information and even the 'WhatsApp forwards' on Twitter to make fans aware about the situation. He fell prey for the fake forwards too! Nevertheless, he keeps tweeting a thing or two about the ongoing pandemic to cheer his fans up.