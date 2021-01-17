Bollywood lovers are across the globe. Be it the films or the songs, one just cannot get over it. There are many from overseas who have always expressed their love for Bollywood songs and it could range from the dhinchak numbers to the romantic tracks. Right now we are talking about a popular Hindi song that has been recreated all the way from Indonesia. Ria Prakash, a YouTuber from Indonesia along with her team often recreates Bollywood tracks. This time the song opted is “Kasam Khake Kaho” from Arjun Rampal starrer Dil Hai Tumhaara. The Zingaat Dhadak Parody Song on Bollywood Star Kids by Salil Jamdar Is Hilarious and Will Make You Rethink about the Industry’s Current Scenario.

The 2002 released romantic drama had starred Arjun Rampal, Preity Zinta, Mahima Chaudhry and Jimmy Sheirgil. The film’s songs were composed by Nadeem-Shravan. The song “Kasam Khake Kaho” crooned by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik was picturised on Arjun, Preity and Mahima. This popular number has been recreated by Ria and her team and it is exactly the same as the original video. Arjun, who is impressed to watch the recreated version, commented saying, “You both are awesome.”

Recreated Version Of Kasam Khake Kaho

You both are awesome. https://t.co/8ZsPsnxS7D — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 16, 2021

The Original Track

This isn’t the first time that Ria Prakash and her team have been recreating Bollywood tracks. Some of the popular tracks created by this team from Indonesia includes “Ram Chahe Leela”, “Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi”, “Bole Chudiyan”, and many others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).