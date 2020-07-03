There is literally no one else that you can imagine playing Circuit from Munna Bhai films other than Arshad Warsi. He is not an unpopular actor, but not monumentally popular either, as he should be. He has worked in path-breaking films like Ishqiya, Sehar, Jolly LLB and many more. But one of his lesser-known movies is Guddu Rangeela. The film featured him alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Amit Sadh. Today, the actor looked back at the failure of the film. Arshad Warsi Loses 6 Kgs in a Month, Asur Star Shares How He Managed to Pull Off Such a Transformation.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja had tweeted about Guddu Rangeela being underrated. To which Arsad replied, "My sentiments exact... it’s like no matter what I do, it’s not good enough for the box office…"

Check Out The Tweet Here:

My sentiments exact... it’s like no matter what I do, it’s not good enough for the box office... https://t.co/CssUxOVZIC — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 3, 2020

Well, if you love Arshad Warsi as an actor, then you should definitely check out Guddu Rangeela. The movie is underrated. The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor, who also made Jolly LLB.

Arshad had talked about how the film industry functions in the past as well. "In the industry, you get offers depending on how successful your past films have been. The more saleable you are, the more opportunities you get, the better scripts (come your way). If you are the most successful actor, probably every good script that has been written will go to you first," the actor has said in an interview.

Arshad Warsi recently earned critical acclaim and fans' love for the web-series, Asur.

