Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Twitterati Go Bonkers Over Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's New Actioner - Check Out Tweets
Baaghi 3 poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The next instalment in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3 has hit the screen today and we are waiting to see the kind of reaction it receives from the audiences. While the actor is known for his insane action scenes and the way he handles them, is it enough to redeem himself from an overall bad premise? Our inhouse critic was clearly not pleased with Ahmed Khan's newest offering and he even tagged it as a dull affair. However, Tiger's fans and Twitterati are meanwhile enjoying this new actioner and their positive reactions may help the movie mint some good numbers.

Twitterati is currently buzzing with some positive reactions for Tiger and Shraddha's new offering. They are certainly hailing the Heropanti star and the way he takes his love for action a notch higher with his every release. Some are even comparing Baaghi 3 to War and are calling the movie best in the franchise so far. Check out what the reactions are exactly. Baaghi 3 Box Office: 5 Records Created By Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Film On Day 1.

Absolutely Loving It!

 

  This One's for Shraddha and Tiger

Watch it for Climax!

Some Love for Tiger Shroff

Tiger - a Superstar in the Making

Tiger Shroff, Take his Bow!

Twitterati Can't Stop Raving!

A Well Put Review

Considering, Tiger is always popular with the masses and action thrillers usually work for Bollywood audiences, Baaghi 3 shouldn't face any hurdles in enjoying a long run at the box office. Of course, that's until Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi hits the screens on March 24, 2020.