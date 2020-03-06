Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Twitterati Go Bonkers Over Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's New Actioner - Check Out Tweets

Baaghi 3 poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The next instalment in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3 has hit the screen today and we are waiting to see the kind of reaction it receives from the audiences. While the actor is known for his insane action scenes and the way he handles them, is it enough to redeem himself from an overall bad premise? Our inhouse critic was clearly not pleased with Ahmed Khan's newest offering and he even tagged it as a dull affair. However, Tiger's fans and Twitterati are meanwhile enjoying this new actioner and their positive reactions may help the movie mint some good numbers.

Twitterati is currently buzzing with some positive reactions for Tiger and Shraddha's new offering. They are certainly hailing the Heropanti star and the way he takes his love for action a notch higher with his every release. Some are even comparing Baaghi 3 to War and are calling the movie best in the franchise so far. Check out what the reactions are exactly. Baaghi 3 Box Office: 5 Records Created By Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Film On Day 1.

Absolutely Loving It!

Intermission on #Baaghi3 and i am absolutely loving it!!! Humour and Action have been balanced out pretty well! @iTIGERSHROFF is kicking ass right left and center haha @Riteishd is always brilliant and an actor i absolutely adore and can't get enough! @bindasbhidu surprised me! — Daniel Prakash (@iDanPrakash) March 6, 2020

This One's for Shraddha and Tiger

With @ShraddhaKapoor he look so good and what a crackling chemistry just don't miss their crazy banter their romance and playfulness is just on another level and they compliment each other so beautifully. Together they r magic 🌟 #Baaghi3#Baaghi3MovieReview — TigeriantillEternity❤️ (@kaur_nikki) March 6, 2020

Watch it for Climax!

Some Love for Tiger Shroff

He gave such a stunning performance I thought he was d best in war but here he got to show more emotional nuanced performance. In every emotional scenes he killed it the bromance between him and @Riteishd is just too good and is the highlight of #Baaghi3 #Baaghi3Review — TigeriantillEternity❤️ (@kaur_nikki) March 6, 2020

Tiger - a Superstar in the Making

#Baaghi3 is MIND-BLOWING Fire High voltage action film with a blend of Romance & Emotions.@iTIGERSHROFF ROCKS in action scenes & he is Superstar in making. Superb performance by @ShraddhaKapoor . Excellent BGM , Direction,Screenplay .#Baaghi3Review RATINGS ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Krishna_Jaiswal_@26 (@Krishna55544627) March 6, 2020

Tiger Shroff, Take his Bow!

Watching #Baaghi3. Superb and excellent movie, what a India ka khud ka action star one and only my all time favorite @iTIGERSHROFF 🔥💙 take a bow for him just incredible. — Sandy Chavda (@SandyChavda1) March 6, 2020

Twitterati Can't Stop Raving!

Unstoppable by @iTIGERSHROFF this action is like Hollywood Level always different action kaise Kar lete ho Bhai ..sabko aati nahi aapki jaati nahi 💯💯 @ShraddhaKapoor so cute & beautiful @Riteishd your key of #Baaghi3 #Mass My Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/8MCafMfHc1 — Nitin (@iHrithik_ni3) March 6, 2020

A Well Put Review

#Baaghi3MovieReview Blockbuster🎥💥 #TigerShroff dhamakedar Action, dance Paisa wasol All actors supports well👍🏼 Mass audience will enjoy🎥💥 logic seeking audience will not like it#Baaghi3 very good Opening today🎥🔥 — Theatre Blast (@Theatre28502979) March 6, 2020

Considering, Tiger is always popular with the masses and action thrillers usually work for Bollywood audiences, Baaghi 3 shouldn't face any hurdles in enjoying a long run at the box office. Of course, that's until Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi hits the screens on March 24, 2020.