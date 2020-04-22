Bebo Got Guts! Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Throwback Picture of Herself And It’ll Make You Feel The Heat (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been wowing her fans since ages. Her character as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham created a stir and thereon started her journey to fame. She recently made her Instagram debut and fans of the actress were the happiest. Even the lockdown phase in the country has not made the diva sad as she has been digging out some gems from her archives on Instagram feed. From sharing her zit problems to teasing fans with Taimur Ali Khan's pictures, she is doing a fab job on Instagram. Recently, Bebo shared a still on her IG and we admit it's 'PHAT' (pretty hot and tempting). Kareena Kapoor Khan Graces The Harper's Bazaar India Magazine's March 2020 Issue Only To Look Drop Dead Gorgeous (View Pics).

In the photo shared, we see Kareena posing for the camera in a little bit of a messed up look and we love it and how. Having said that, Kareena captioned the post as, 'Wednesday... whatever! #Guts' and we wonder if that guts a leaf out of Diet Sabya book. For the unware, DB often uses #guts in each of its posts. Coming back to the Heroine actress, well, she is an alluring treat to the eyes in that mascara. Kareena Kapoor Khan Happily Flaunts the Handmade Pasta Necklace Made By Taimur (View Pic).

Check Out Bebo's Gutsy Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Wednesday... whatever! #Guts A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 22, 2020 at 12:05am PDT

This stunning throwback pic of Kareena is indeed one of the best photos of her we've seen so far. Those eyes look insane! Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen on the silverscreen in Angrezi Medium and has Laal Singh Chaddha along with perfectionist, Aamir Khan next. Stay tuned!