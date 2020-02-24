Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Outing Struggles at the Box Office, Collects Rs 16.36 Crore

Bhoot box office collection day 3 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Horror as a genre is not really popular with the Indian audiences and the lack of any good release further curbs its growth. While Ram Gopal Varma was hugely praised for his Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar starrer Bhoot that released in 2003, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal, unfortunately, aren't able to reap the same benefits. The Uri actor's newest outing is struggling to earn decent figures at the box office and its weekend collection is disappointing. Here's How The Dead Ship in Vicky Kaushal’s 'Bhoot'Came Alive Onscreen.

Popular trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, took to his Twitter account to announce Bhoot's Sunday collections that were in the same range as on its opening day. He tweeted, "#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr." After showing no substantial growth on the weekend, it's difficult for the movie to gain momentum in the weekdays. Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal’s Horror Film Runs Out of Good Scares Before An Absurd Third Act.

#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot faced strong opposition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Since the latter was issued a U/A certificate and it was a family entertainer, the movie had an edge over Bhoot and hence it continued to perform better at the ticket window. Hopefully, the film will manage to earn a decent amount before it wraps up its business.