Boman Irani Makes the Most of Lockdown by Completing 50 Online Screenwriting Sessions

Actor Boman Irani has been giving a chance to budding screenwriters to learn the nuances of screenwriting from him. During the lockdown, Boman started online screenwriting sessions that are conducted everyday. "Spiral Bound (the workshop) has become a very important part of my life. I started these online sessions with 2 or 3 screenwriters who wanted to discuss their ideas with me. After that, more and more people started joining and now we have over 75 people attending the sessions every day.

It is an interactive session where we share our knowledge and understanding of screenwriting. It has been an incredible journey," said Boman. "It all begins with a story. And if you can get that right in terms of screenplay then making a movie or any other content for entertainment becomes easier. I am a student of the craft but while my endeavour is to master it, I also want to help as many brilliant minds to do the same," added the actor.

As for the lockdown, he has been busier than he was before. "I am trying to make the most out of the lockdown days since staying indoors is the only way of survival and we must consider it a privilege," he had earlier told IANS.