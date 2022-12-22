Cirkus features an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. This is indeed one of the most anticipated films helmed by Rohit Shetty. The family entertainer promises to be loaded with oodles of drama and light-hearted moments. Well, ever since the makers have teased movie buffs with the film’s trailer and songs, one just can’t wait for its theatrical release. Cirkus is indeed the perfect watch for cinephiles during the time of Christmas this year. Cirkus Song Aashiqui: Ranveer Singh Dances With Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in This Retro Version of Badshah's 'Jugnu' (Watch Video).

Cirkus is produced under the banners of Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series Films. Ahead of the film's release, let's take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Cirkus features Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Murli Sharma, Tiku Talsania, among others. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn would be making special appearances.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “After finding two sets of identical twins on the doorstep of his orphanage, Dr Roy Jamnadas gives them up for adoption to two different families in two different cities. Years later, a comedy of errors ensues when one set of twins decides to visit the city where the other set of twins runs a circus.”

Watch The Trailer Of Cirkus Movie Below:

Release Date – Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus is releasing in theatres on December 23.

Review – The reviews for Cirkus are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the period comedy film is out.

