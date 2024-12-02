Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have long been the subject of speculation regarding their relationship. Although the two have not officially confirmed any romantic involvement, their frequent public appearances together, including this Maldives trip, have fuelled rumours of a budding relationship. Although they haven’t shared any pictures posing together, their photo posts from the tropical paradise left everyone thinking that they are holidaying together. Despite the speculation, neither Ibrahim nor Palak has addressed the rumours directly, leaving fans to continue their guessing game. From Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Sunkissed’ Pic to Palak Tiwari’s Snorkeling Video, Rumoured Couple’s Insta Posts From Maldives Vacay Will Leave Fans Swooning Over Their Tropical Getaway.

Did Ibrahim Ali Khan Propose Palak Tiwari?

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have once again become the center of attention, this time due to a viral video that has fans speculating about a potential romantic proposal. A video shared by one of Palak’s fan clubs on social media has sparked rumours of a proposal. The clip shows Ibrahim and Palak dining, but it’s the sight of a heart-shaped gift resting on the table that has caught the eyes of fans. This video quickly went viral, leading many to wonder if Ibrahim had popped the question to Palak during their getaway. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Enjoying Romantic Vacation in Maldives? Rumoured Couple Puts Separate Pics But Still Spark Speculation.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magazine , Lakshmi Lata Singh (Journalist) (@glamorousyouofficial)

The viral video has garnered massive attention, with fans sharing their own theories about whether Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have taken their relationship to the next level. Fans are eagerly awaiting for the duo to share an official update regarding their relationship status.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).