Director Anil Sharma recently unveiled the highly anticipated Vanvaas starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma. The trailer launch event was attended by Gadar and Apne fame actor Sunny Deol. Both Anil Sharma and Sunny Deal share a great bond and are like family to each other. The trailer offers a poignant glimpse into the emotional journey that delves into the intricacies of human relationships, the trailer promises a tale of vulnerability, resilience, and the universal quest for belonging. ‘Vanvaas’: Nana Patekar Turns Singer for Anil Sharma’s Upcoming Movie – Read Deets!

The trailer made Gadar actor emotional and the actor teared up after watching the trailer starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma. The actor could be seen sitting next to director Anil Sharma and getting emotional right after watching the trailer of the film.

Watch Video:

Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed at the Trailer Launch of Anil Sharma's Vanvaas 😔🥹 pic.twitter.com/VqdDIrGoJ6 — aleena (@aleena_112000) December 5, 2024

Anil Sharma, who has not only directed the film but also produced and written it, expressed that the film is close to his heart and explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the true essence of family. He also praised the cast for their exceptional performances, particularly Nana Patekar, emphasizing the emotional depth portrayed in the film. Sunny Deol and Nana Patekar To Join Hands for New Film? ‘Vanvaas’ Director Anil Sharma Shares Exciting Announcement.

Watch the Trailer of 'Vanvaas':

Last year, Anil Sharma, known for powerful films, delivered the blockbuster hit Gadar 2. Anil Sharma, who is celebrated for crafting emotional and family-centric narratives, is back with Vanvaas, a story that underscores the importance of family and relationships. His previous works include Apne and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. A Zee Studios Worldwide release, Vanvaas hits the theatres on December 20. Mark your calendars for this unforgettable story brought to life by Anil Sharma.

