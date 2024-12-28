Game Changer, the much-anticipated film starring Ram Charan alongside Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj and others, has sparked intense fan anticipation. As the film’s release date approaches, one fan wrote a ‘RIP Letter’ to the film's team, threatening to commit suicide unless an update on the Game Changer trailer is shared by New Year. The letter has since gone viral across social media platforms. There have also been reports suggesting that the film’s trailer was expected to be released on December 28. ‘Game Changer’: Kiara Advani Deletes POCSO-Charged Choreographer Jani Master’s Name From Her Post Following Criticism.

‘RIP Letter’ from Ram Charan’s Fan to ‘Game Changer’ Makers

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)