Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh Packs an Energetic Performance to R D Burman's Hits, Shakes a Leg With His Gully Boy Co-Star Siddhant Chaturvedi (Watch Videos)

Ranveer Singh performance at Filmfare 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Every year at the Filmfare awards, we bet you look forward to the performances and if there's Ranveer Singh in the lineup, maybe you look forward to it even more. At the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020, we knew Singh will be taking the stage but as always, we were thrilled to see his energy as he put up a smashing performance at the awards. Ranveer's performance was dedicated to Bollywood's legendary music composer, R D Burman and the Gully Boy actor danced to it with full zest leaving audiences going crazy. A video that has been shared by the Colors Cineplex handle, shows Ranveer dancing to the popular song, "Aa Dekhein Zara". Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.

In another video that has surfaced online, we also see Ranveer Singh getting joined by his Gully Boy co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi on stage. The duo are seen jumping with joy (quite literally) and the infectious energy of the duo is enough to get you grooving. We bet the crowds attending the award show were left dancing in their seats with Ranveer's super energetic act. Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical and Short Film Winners: Hrithik Roshan’s War, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri Score Major Wins (See Full List).

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Dance Performance at Filmfare Awards 2020

Here's Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Dancing Together at Filmfare Awards 2020:

It looks like it is going to be super fun watching Filmfare Awards 2020 on February 16 on Colors TV given that such amazing performances are a part of it. There's a good chance that Ranveer may also be the big winner of the night and bag best actor for his role in Gully Boy. Stay tuned for the winners' list!