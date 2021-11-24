Jersey trailer is quite interesting and made all the right noises. Shahid Kapoor seem to have found a calling in doing remakes with a strong message and not just massy stuff. Cricket has always been a sport of interest for Bollywood but it has been a while since we saw a movie on it, although Jersey is more about Shahid's life and situation than the game itself. We love the flawed character sketch of the lead without any frills or flare. We also noticed how yet again Shahid and his father Pankaj Kapur are playing unrelated roles. Shahid Kapoor on Jersey: Acting in a Remake Version Is More Difficult as Compared to Playing Original Characters

That made us wonder which other real-life father-son pair played unrelated roles. We found five! Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Is Back To Surprise You With Another Compelling Role, Mrunal Thakur Adds the Charm (Watch Video)

Shahid Kapoor-Pankaj Kapur, Shaandaar

Shahid and Pankaj Kapur worked together in Shaandaar as well. Even in that film, both of them didn't play father and son. Instead, Kapur was Alia's father who disapproved of her closeness to Shahid.

Abhishek-Amitabh Bachchan, Bunty Aur Babli

Abhishek and Rani Mukerji played con artists in the film while Amitabh Bachchan played Dashrath Singh, a cop who tracks them to arrest them. No relation again!

Rishi Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor, Besharam

Yet again, this movie too had Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as cops chasing Ranbir Kapoor who is a car-thief.

Feroz Khan- Fardeen Khan, Janasheen, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena

Feroz Khan played the villain in Janasheen where he kills Fardeen's real father. In Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena too, Feroz Khan plays the antagonist who derails hero Fardeen's plan to get rich.

Dharmendra- Sunny and Bobby Deol, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Dharmendra played the very colourful tenant of Sunny and Bobby instead of their father. The third installment tried to tweak the father-son equation.

