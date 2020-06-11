A deleted song from Batla House, Galla Goriyan starring Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham, was released today. The song is peppy and foot-tapping with Mrunal's smile making you day. She looks absolutely stunning while John's brooding serious look does race your heart. But there's someone else whom we noticed and were pleasantly surprised. Viral sensation and Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastava can be spotted having a great time matching steps with Mrunal. ‘Dancing Uncle’ Sanjeev Srivastava Grooving to Mithun Chakraborty’s Julie Julie Is Quite Infectious: Watch Latest Video

Srivastava became everyone's favourite uncle on the internet after his moves aping Govinda from Aapke aa jane se song became a rage. He didn't just get the moves right but the expressions too. No wonder that even Govinda found him extremely interesting. So it did bother us a bit that Dancing uncle was not allowed to do his thing in Gallan Goriya. That would have added some more panache to the song.

Check out the song here and spot Dancing Uncle.

The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Taz. For some reason, we just loved watching the song. Guess the festive nature of the track made us like it more as these days, everything is quite grim. We wonder why this song wasn't included in Batla House.

