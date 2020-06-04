Gauri and Suhana Khan Spotted Enjoying Mumbai's Monsoon on Mannat’s Balcony (View Pics)

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Due to Cyclone Niasrga which made its way to Mumbai on June 3, 2020, the city experienced a little rainfall which in a way led to the weather getting colder. And well, what better experience than to sit in one's balcony and sip a cup of tea/coffee while enjoying the beautiful and cosy mausam. Well, that's exactly what Shah Rukh Khan's wife and daughter, Gauri and Suhana Khan were spotted doing. As going by the viral pictures, the mother-daughter duo was clicked chilling in their Mannat's balcony. The Khan girls were seen in their home wear amid a conversation. Suhana Khan's 'No-Makeup' Avatar Gets Captured By Mommy Gauri Khan And The Outcome is Fashionably Perfect (View Pics).

In the photos, while Gauri can be seen drinking something, Suhana, on the other hand, can be seen sitting on a chair wherein the two are busy chit-chatting. Must say, we totally feel like knowing what's the banter between the two all about. For the uninitiated, Suhana is currently studying at a film school in New York, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the girl is back to the bay to be with the family. Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public! The Pics Shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter Are Jaw-Dropping.

Check Out Gauri and Suhana Khan's Viral Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram Exclusive: Enjoying 1st rain with mum💙🌧 #suhanakhan A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan__fb) on Jun 3, 2020 at 10:52am PDT

After the hot weather, the first showers in the city did calm down the aura around and so we guess Gauri and Suhana were enjoying the cool atmosphere. Meanwhile, it was recently, when mommy Gauri had turned into a photographer and clicked some gorg pictures of Suhana which she had shared on her Instagram. Stay tuned!