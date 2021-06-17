Filming the rafting scenes in the Taapse Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba came with its set of challenges, says the film's director Vinil Mathew. The film is set in a small town by the river and rafting plays an integral part of the story. Mathew said shooting amidst the rapids meant they could not load heavy camera equipment in the raft. Haseen Dillruba Song Dil Melt Karda Teaser: Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey Look Madly in Love (Watch Video).

"We had to shoot a rafting scene in a fast-moving rapid river. Since we could not carry heavy cameras onto the raft. The DOP and I carried portable cameras and got into the raft to shoot the actors ourselves. Holding the camera with one hand and our lives with the other, we shot the scene as the raft dangerously tossed and turned. Haseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey And Harshvardhan Rane’s Love Triangle Looks Bloody Interesting (Watch Video).

It was a fun crazy day, at the end of which we were fully drenched!" Mathew recalled. Haseen Dillruba, featuring Taapsee with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, is slated to release on Netflix on July 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).