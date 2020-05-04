How Did Sheryas Talpade Get Hurt? Here's What Happened

Shreyas Talpade (Photo Credit- Instagram)

Shreyas Talpade posted a selfie of him wearing a bandage on his right eye. Quite obviously everybody was concerned. It looked quite serious although the actor in his post made light of the situation. He wrote, "Pirates of The Quarantine🏴‍☠️ mmmwwahahhahhahahaha! .. No. I am not wearing the mask at the wrong place 🤪 Can you guess what must have happened!?. . PS. Thank you Dr. Sonal Lakdawala Jadhav." He kept people guessing as to what happened and finally revealed that it was Cornea Abrasion. As per the actor, he is a lot better now and we are a lot relieved. Rohit Shetty Is Working on Golmaal 5 Story, Confirms Shreyas Talpade

If you are wondering what is a Cornea Abrasion, we did some Goggling. One article suggests it's a scratch on the clear front of the eye which causes red eyes, watery eyes and sensitivity to light. It also causes pain and makes the eye vulnerable to more infection. On his Insta stories later, Shreyas revealed that real reason and how he is faring. Check it all here...

Here comes the revelation...

Photo credit: Instagram

This is the latest update on his health...

Photo credit: Instagram

We are glad that Shreyas Talpade is feeling better now. He did give his fans quite a fright.