Hrithik Roshan's Krrish franchise is one of the most popular superhero films in Bollywood. The film has already had 3 installments with Hrithik Roshan essaying the role of the superhero who saves the people from troubles. Its next installment - Krrish 4 is one of the most talked-about films currently and now a new development regarding the film is surfacing on the internet. It is being said that the superstar will essay the role of both the villain and the hero in this franchise film. Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Film Krrish 4 to Go on Floors in January 2021?

Yes, you read that right! Hrithik Roshan will reportedly be taking up a double role in the film and fighting himself in the film. The report also suggested that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is also planning to bring back Jaadu and Rohit in the fourth installment. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Hrithik will not only play the main hero but also the main villain in Krrish 4. The story has been conceptualised in such a way that both the superhero and the supervillain's role has been modelled on the superstar. It's Hrithik vs Hrithik in the finale." Well, all Hrithik Roshan fans are in for some real fun this time.

This is not the first time an actor will be playing both the villain and the hero in a film. Earlier, Rajinikanth did the same for Robot where he played the role of a scientist and also the evil robot named Chitti. Talking about Krrish 4, the film is also said to star Kiara Advani alongside Hrithik. "Kiara Advani is the one they are looking out to cast in Krrish 4. There are two heroines in the film and while Kriti Sanon was in contention for the main role, her date diary was completely blocked with as many as five films she had already signed up. Kiara was the obvious choice because she's not only pretty but also a really good performer," revealed a source. Krrish 4: Kiara Advani To Be Paired Opposite Hrithik Roshan In The Superhero Film?

Workwise, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff. He is said to return in War 2 and become a part of the special agent universe that YRF is planning to create. Roshan is also said to make his digital debut soon. Hrithik Roshan is reportedly in talks with Disney Plus Hotstar for an ambitious project. He is supposedly working on an adaptation of the show The Night Manager.

