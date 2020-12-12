Pictures posted by the Roshans on social media platforms cannot be missed and especially the latest one posted by actor-director-producer Rakesh Roshan. The veteran star, who has called himself ‘papa bear’ can be seen having fun time in the pool with his ‘cubs’, the kids, and this picture is indeed the cutest one of the day. Hrithik has re-shared this photo on his Instagram handle and Zayed Khan comment saying, “True happiness in one picture !!!” And we totally agree with him! Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Others Come Together to Ring in Rakesh Roshan’s 71st Birthday!

Goldie Behl, Preity Zinta, Farah Khan and many other industry friends of the Roshans have dropped comments on this picture saying how cute and best one it is. It is not that often when Rakesh Roshan puts up such pictures on Instagram, you’ll usually see the veteran star putting up workout pics. But this one served as a sweet treat for all fans of the Roshans. Hrithik Roshan To Play The Role Of A Spy In His Hollywood Debut?

Rakesh Roshan With Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On the work front, fans are eagerly waiting for Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan’s superhero project, Krrish 4. Apart from that, rumours are also rife that Hrithik would soon be making his Hollywood debut and it is reportedly an action thriller in which he’ll be seen in parallel lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).