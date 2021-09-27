Rumour has it that Hrithik Roshan has walked out of the Indian adaptation of Night Manager on Disney+Hotstar. The original show was headlined by Tom Hiddleston. It makes us feel as if we hear more about Hrithik walking out of movies rather than signing many. Even for Vikram Vedha, which the actor is currently shooting, he had apparently left the project but fortunately has returned. What's weirder and a little upsetting is that, the list of him rejecting movies might rival the list of movies he has actually been part of. Today, thus, we will talk about movies that the actor has rejected and what became of them. Hrithik Roshan Reveals He is Living in Rented House After Fans Spot Damp Wall in His Snap

Paani

Shekhar Kapur's ambitious movie about a futuristic world might just remain an ambition only. He envisioned it with Hrithik and even announced the film at Cannes. But the project languished for several years till YRF decided to pick it up. In 2012, Hrithik confirmed to IANS that he is part of the project. Later we heard he apparently left the film and Sushant Singh Rajput was signed on. Till date, there's no sign of Paani! Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Aerial Action Franchise To Release in Theatres on Republic Day 2023!

Shuddhi

Hrithik Roshan was supposed to be part of Dharma Productions' Shuddhi which is now an abandoned project. After the actor released an official statement saying he couldn't be part of the film, the film exchanged several hands from Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan. However, nothing came of it.

Swades

It's difficult see anybody other than Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargav but it seems Hrithik was Ashutosh Gowarikar's first choice. The actor told TOI in an old interview, "I had read Ashutosh’s script for Swades. I couldn’t see it from the director’s perspective and therefore didn’t think I was equipped to perform the part. I wasn’t the best person to translate Ashutosh’s vision. Swades is one of my favourite films." Swades is one of Shah Rukh Khan's most underrated movie that under-performed. Today it's a cult!

Rang De Basanti

Hrithik Roshan was approached for Karan's role in Rang De Basanti which was played by Siddharth later. Director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra had revealed earlier, "Hrithik Roshan was also spoken to for Karan's role. He loved the script but didn't have the time.”

Main Hoon Na

Farah Khan, who was debuting with Main Hoon Na, approached Hrithik to play Shah Rukh Khan's brother in the film. But the actor was a bit cagey about a two-hero film, as revealed by the director on 'Picture ke Peechee' podcast of Amazon's Audible Suno app. Main Hoon Na is one of the biggest hits of SRK's career.

Pink Panther 2

Now comes Hollywood. With a face like that, we aren't surprised that Hrithik was approached by Hollywood as well. In fact, news have it that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said yes to it after learning about Hrithik's involvement in it. But Rakesh Roshan revealed to Mid-day, "Yes, Hrithik was offered Andre Gracia's role but it didn't excite him much." Honestly, thank god for that as we don't think Hrithik's personality suits the character of Inspector Clouseau's assistant Vincent. What happened to the film? Pink Panther 2 did a decent business.

There are quite a few other movies that said to have been rejected by Hrithik Roshan but most of them are just rumours with no confirmation. So we picked up the ones which had somebody associated with the movie speaking about HR's participation or lack thereof.

