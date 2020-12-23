On December 22, a piece of information circulated online which mentioned singer Guru Randhawa, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan and cricketer Suresh Raina have been arrested for violating COVID-19 rules at a Mumbai club. As per the report, all this happened at Dragon Fly club in the city at 2:30 am on Tuesday. However, the report was untrue, as Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram with a 'humble clarification' and slammed the media for churning false news. Not just this, she also expressed her appreciation for the Mumbai Police. Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan, Suresh Raina Arrested After Raid at Club for Breaking Curfew, Mumbai Police Tweets 'Party Nahi Chalegi Till 6 in the Morning'.

Denying to the rumours of her arrest, Sussanne wrote, "Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible." Night Curfew in Maharashtra From December 22 to January 5; 14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Europe and Middle East.

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

She added, “I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best regards, Sussane.”

However, the raid news at the hotel was true, as an official statement from the police had said, "offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing face mask." Stay tuned!

