Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Moves In With Him For Their Kids During Lockdown And Fans Are Screaming 'Get Married Again'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan recently posted that his ex-wife Susanne Khan has moved in with him so that they can be with their kids during this 21 days lockdown period. We don't have words to explain what wonderful news that is. That's a gesture that will go down in Bollywood history. Hrithik and Sussanne have always had good relations despite their divorce. They go on dinner dates, movies and even vacations together with their kids. They are co-parenting their sons but this move is pure gold and highly inspiring. So we are surprised to read the comments below his post where fans are hopeful this lockdown will bring them together again and this time, it will be forever. Hrithik Roshan Knows Who Can Help Combat Coronavirus, and He’s Seeking Their Help (Watch Video)

We rounded up a few of the comments where everyone can be seen either praying they get back together for good or pleading the two to make it happen. Check them out here...

Photo Credit: Instagram

Hrithik and Sussanne have two sons and they do everything to make them feel comfortable with divorced parents. If you ask us, we appreciate this move wholeheartedly, but getting back together, we don't know. Sometimes you are better off as a friend than a life partner.