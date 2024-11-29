Shrima Rai has recently made headlines for her rumoured feud with nanad (sister-in-law), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amid this, her post regarding her mother-in-law and Aishwarya's mother, Brinda Rai, went viral. In the comments section, hawk-eyed netizens questioned Shrima about why she doesn't upload more images with Aishwarya and Brinda Rai. Shrima recently disclosed why she didn't upload pictures of her mother-in-law, Brinda. She later took to Instagram to share a photo with her mother-in-law, Brinda Rai. ‘That Should Satisfy You’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sister-in-Law Shrima Rai Hits Back at Trolls Who Questioned Her for Not Posting Pics With the Actress and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Shrima shared the snapshot and thanked her mother-in-law for all of her support and blessings. She said that Brinda would watch her children when she went to her gateway. Meanwhile, the beauty content creator revealed that she abstained from writing or posting any picture about her mother-in-law Brinda Rai when she was battling cancer. She went on to say that Brinda was feeling her best and Shrima wanted to respect her privacy. 'Facts': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sister-in-Law Shrima Rai Issues Clarification After Being Trolled For Sharing Photo of Flowers Sent by Shweta Bachchan on Her Birthday.

Shrima Rai's Post

Shrima Rai's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shrima Rai Responds to Rumours and Clarifies Relationship With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shrima Rai made headlines after revealing a sneak peek at the presents she received from Shweta Bachchan. Netizens right after that started questioning Shweta Bachchan and Shrima Rai's friendship, given their rumoured feud with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amidst all this, Shrima did not remain silent. On November 28, she posted a message on her Instagram account, clarifying that the flowers she received were a birthday gift. There were also rumours about a strained relationship between Shrima and Aishwarya, especially since Shrima had reportedly used the actress' name for business.

Shrima Rai's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrima Rai 🧿 (@shrimarai)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).