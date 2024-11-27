Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours began to spread like wildfire in July 2024. Every picture shared on social media, along with videos and related content, is minutely scrutinised by netizens. Recently, Aishwarya's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, captured netizens' attention. Shrima, who is a popular social media influencer, was attacked by trolls. She shared a photo to reveal that her wedding anniversary and her mother-in-law’s birthday fall on the same day. Sharing it on her Instagram, Shrima wrote, 'Did you know my mother-in-law’s birthday and my anniversary are on the SAME day? They asked us if that was ok while choosing dates and in the spirit of celebrating family time I said yes. So we juggle the day between our Anniversary and her birthday ever since.' Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Wife Aishwarya Rai for the First Time Amidst Divorce Rumours, Praises His Better Half for THIS Reason!.

Shrima Rai Hits Back at Critics for Not Sharing Pics With Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan

As soon she she dropped the pictures, netizens attacked her with several questions related to Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya. They were quick to observe that Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pictures were not there on Shrima's photo dump. One internet user wrote, “Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya." Shrima responded to the user, stating “You can head over to her page to find all the images of her and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you.” Later the same user commented, "Oh so you're Jealous of her. Well done. Ofcourse I am a big fan of her's". Recently, she even shared a cryptic post and talked about being humble and kind to each other. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sister-in-Law Shrima Rai Channels Heeramandi Look; Netizens Call for Sharmin Segal's Replacement (See Pics).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sister-in-Law, Shrima Rai Hits Back at Trolls

Shrima Rai’s Cryptic Post

Shrima Rai's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another user commented, "Why don't you have any pic with Aishwarya Rai? She posted different pics and you are posting different for the same occasion." Shrima just shared a love heart sign.

For the unaware, Shrima got married to Aditya (Aishwarya's brother). Shrima and Aditya have two sons, Shivansh and Vihaan. They live with Aishwarya’s mother, Vrinda Rai.

