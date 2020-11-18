Remember Salman Khan's co-star Harshaali Malhotra from Bajrangi Bhaijaan? The kid, who played the role of a mute Pakistani girl lost in India, stole hearts across borders. She recently turned 12 years old, and continues to look just as adorable as ever. The young actress shared a few pics on her Instagram on Diwali, where she's wearing salwar kameez, taking part in the festivities. The internet can't get over how adorable she's looking. She'd definitely remind you of your kids when they were 12 or maybe make you miss your niece more. Salman Khan Launches New ‘Being Human Winter Collection’ With a Shirtless Picture! Netizens Flood the Internet With Hilarious Jokes and Ask ‘So No Shirt This Winter?’ (View Tweets).

While the majority of the people on the internet have behaved in a wholesome manner, there will always be bad apples everywhere. Trolls thought this would be a good opportunity to make memes on a 12-year-old. Well, we hope Harshaali has a strong support system that helps her filter out the negativity at a young age. The young actress has gained name and fame at this age, which the trolls can only dream of. Salman Khan To Play A Key Role In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan?

See Harshaali Malhotra's Latest Pics Here:

Here's More

Harshaali Malhotra's Bhai Dooj Pics Here:

Check Out These BTS Moments of Harshaali With Salman and Kareena Kapoor on Baajrangi Bhaijaan:

Kareena and Salman were instantly fans of Harshaali. Kareena had said that Harshaali is the star of their film. Salman said that Harshaali was mature for her age and had more creative acumen than many of the actors in the film industry.

