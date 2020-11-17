Salman Khan's lockdown has been the most productive one. The actor was spending his free time at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and friends and made the best of these difficult times. Salman released two singles titled "Pyaar Karona" and "Tere Bin" during the initial months of the lockdown. He also launched a fitness equipment range and sanitizer range under his brand Being Human. Bigg Boss 14 Is Here! Funny Memes and Jokes About Salman Khan's Drama-Filled Reality TV Show Have Taken Over Twitter; Check Out the Best Ones.

But it looks like Salman has more to offer to his fans. The actor announced another addition to his clothing line and revealed that the new Being Human Autumn/Winter collection is going to be out soon. Breaking the news on social media, Salman posted a striking picture where he can be seen shirtless as he sits on a horse. The tweet went viral in no time and his fans flooded the post with cheery comments.

However, while scrolling through all the tweets for Salman, we came across some hilarious memes as well. A tweet compared him to Majnu Bhai's painting from the film Welcome where another Twitter user asked him if this time there will no be no shirts this winter. Check out the funny memes and jokes here: Salman Khan’s Muddy Pic as a ‘Farmer’ Becomes the New Target of Funny Memes and Jokes.

Some Pics Of Salman Khan With Horse pic.twitter.com/BaLb2ymEPf — Ravi Kumar (@akkian_msdian) November 17, 2020

Where are the clothes? — S. (@hardtorecollect) November 16, 2020

Well, jokes kept aside, Salman Khan fans are quite excited for the new collection. They were quite pleased to see his shirtless picture as they talked about how fit he looks even at the age of 55. Salman's birthday is also arriving soon, the fans expressed their happiness for that as well.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14 where he makes an appearance every weekend during Weekend Ka Vaar. Apart from this, he has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2 in the pipeline. Reports suggest that he will also be a part Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated venture, Pathan and have a cameo role. An official announcement for the same is yet to be made,

