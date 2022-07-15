Jaadugar Movie Review: Well, not all Netflix India ventures have to be as cringy as Indian Matchmaking or as bad as Mrs Serial Killer. Occasionally, they do drop pleasant stuff that may not be a masterpiece, but still is lovable enough to worth a rematch or more. Even if the runtime threatens to clock nearly three hours. Sameer Saxena's Jaadugar is that kind of a movie. In its essence, Jaadugar could be called a sports film, or a romantic comedy, or a coming-of-age story, but it's biggest success is how it allows these three genres to run each other like well-oiled wheels of a machinery to entertain the viewer. Jaadugar: Jitendra Kumar Took Training Lessons To Learn Real Magic Tricks.

Meenu (Jitendra Kumar) has a long-lasting love for kulfis, sherwanis and magic since childhood. So in his youth, he becomes the resident magician of Neechum, inspired by his 'Dronacharya' in magic, Master Chhabra (Manoj Joshi). Meenu's late father used to be a footballer and he wanted his son to follow this sport. After Meenu's parents' demise, his bachelor uncle Pradeep (Jaaved Jaaferi), also a former footballer and Meenu's guardian, wants his nephew to pursue football but to no avail.

Pradeep is also the coach of the local football team Adarsh Nagar Panthers, but his band of misfits regularly make a mockery of themselves in the mixed-gender football tournaments.

Meenu, who had been once heartbroken (entirely his fault), meanwhile, has another opportunity at romance when he meets the pretty, confident ophthalmologist Disha (Arushi Sharma). However, to win her hand, he needs to help his uncle's team reach the final of an upcoming tournament. For the 'why' part of this quest, it would be better if you watch Jaadugar for the answer.

Director Sameer Saxena, writer Biswapati Sarkar (who has a blink and you miss cameo in the movie) and the lead actor Jitendra Kumar have long associations with each other through TVF. In Jaadugar, they bring the whimsical, earthly humour that we known and loved from the brand's products. It may be a sports film, but it doesn't take itself as seriously as Chak De India, nor does it go way over-the-top as say, a Chamatkar.

In fact, Jaadugar reminded me quite a lot of Tamil director Venkat Prabhu's breakout film Chennai 600028, which, in my opinion, is one of the funnest sports films I ever watched (its sequel is also quite entertaining). Another entertaining reminder was the Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller-starrer Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. If you have watched both these films, you can understand the kind of movie Jaadugar would be, and it succeeds at being that - delivering light-hearted entertainment while outlining a compelling sports story.

What I liked about Jaadugar is how it treats the usual tropes we would associate its protagonist's coming-of-age story and the sports narrative of a team of underdogs. The screenplay inserts these cliches, takes a few predictable turns using them and then veers towards some nice surprises when we least expect them. Just like a few goals that Adarsh Nagar Panthers make in the latter half of the movie.

For example, Meenu isn't exactly the hero that we may want to root for. He is a good magician, but not really the best at what he does. He claims himself to be a romantic, but he is hardly the attentive boyfriend. Till the near end, he is obnoxious and self-centred, looking for his own ambitions over the rest. In his love story with Disha, you can even accuse him (or for the matter, the movie) of trying to wear the strong-willed girl down. But Jaadugar doesn't let him go off so easily. His transformation isn't unbelievable or radical. Meenu doesn't turn from a poor footballer, who sends his chappal flying instead of the ball, to a pro player so easily. The challenge that requires him to play football may sound outlandish, but in the scheme of things, it makes sense. I think I shouldn't say any further, but I enjoyed how the movie treats Meenu's growth as a character. OTT Releases of the Week: Zakir Khan’s Comicstaan Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video, Regina Cassandra’s Shoorveer on Disney+ Hotstar, Jitendra Kumar’s Jaadugar on Netflix and More.

Or for the matter, the whole 'Panthers' team. Filled with some very fun characters (even Chennai 600028 didn't give every team member of 'Chennai Sharks' their moment to shine), played by some really funny and wonderful actors, I enjoyed every moment when the team holds itself together or falls apart. The first match they played early in the movie lends for a barrel of laughs, but by the time they play the final match, you yearn and crave for each of their goals, despite a Lakha in their midst ruining their winning chances. Even off the field, there are some heartwarming, whimsical moments that take surprise turns. Like the scene where the resident singer of their team is told to belt out his song by the others during a team meet after his many pleadings (and also watch out how it plays out in the finale).

Even when it becomes sentimental, Jaadugar doesn't get too lost in it, but plays around with the feelings in likeable doses. Watch the scene where Disha bonds with her father during Meenu's magic show that is subtle yet touching. Or for the matter, even the first time Meenu proposes to Disha using his magic tricks is adorable, despite his overbearing nature.

It is Jaadugar's affinity to keep its dramedic approach grounded and pleasant is why it is easy to bear the longish runtime of the movie.

As for the performances, the always enjoyable-to-watch Jitendra Kumar delivers a solid act as the magician waiting for the real miracle that would change his life for good. Kumar is soon becoming the messiah of small town comedies, be it Panchayat or the underrated Chaman Bahaar or this one. Arushi Sharma of Love Aaj Kal fame is quite likeable as the female lead, and she holds well against her scene-stealing co-star in their budding romance.

Jaaved Jaaferi wins your hearts as the determined coach with a slight stutter (that thankfully is never played for laughs), but who can use a devious trick or two when pushed to a corner to win a match. The rest of the cast is fantastic. Director Sameer Saxena also has a supporting role in the film as a doctor slash commentator who puts pauses in the wrong places. It is refreshing to see him in this role, after the uber-serious, dictatorial character he played in Kota Factory.

Yay!

- An Enjoyable UnderDog Tale

- All The Actors

Nay!

- Some Trimming Could Be Done in the Length

- The 'Penny-Leonard' Treatment of the Love Story (The Big Bang Theory fans will get what I am referring to here)

Final Thoughts

Jaadugar is a loveable underdog sports drama with adorable performances, enjoyable surprises and heartwarming screenplay loaded with grounded humour. Don't miss it! Jaadugar is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 3.5

