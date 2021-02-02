Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday declared her love for the country in her latest social media post. She says she has travelled the world but it is India that makes her jump with joy. Janhvi posted a gamut of pictures on Instagram that show her visiting a fort. The first few photos gave the actress posing for the camera while in the last picture she is seen jumping with joy. Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Is a Pro at Playing Cricket and This Video Is a Proof (Watch)

"Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like," she wrote as the caption. Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor Are Insta Friends Again After Unfollowing Each Other as We Wonder What’s With Their ‘Dostana’!

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Her other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

