Security has been enhanced up outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartment, on Sunday (January 5). A video showing workers installing security gadgets around the first-floor balcony of his house has surfaced online. In the same video, security personnel and police officers can also be seen outside the building. With no details about the recent security enhancement, fans are wondering if everything is good with the Bollywood superstar. This comes after a tense period during which the actor received multiple death threats. On the professional front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Bigg Boss 18 and his upcoming film, Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directed action drama is scheduled for a grand release on Eid 2025. Salman Khan Receives Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother: ‘Apologise at Temple or Pay INR 5 Crore’, Case Registered.

Security Outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment Tightened

