Johny Lever Issues A Warning To Coronavirus With A Song Parody (Watch Video)

Johny Lever on Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There was a time when a film's measure of success also included if Johny Lever was in it or not. Believe it or not, Johny wrote with his own gags, skits and dialogues for the movies he worked in. Well, most of them. For instance, the entire gag in the film, Baazigar was Johny's invention and not the writers credited for the film. Johny Lever is India's comic gem. So, when he posted a video on Twitter, comically issuing a warning to coronavirus, fans were left in splits. Johny parodied the patriotic song, "Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein", from Hum Hindustani. Johny Lever and Daughter Jamie Team Up For The First Time For a TikTok Video and This Is What We Needed To Loosen Up a Bit!

The parodied lines in the viral video go something like: "Bhagega Tu Corona, Mangega Na Tu Pani, Indian Me Ghusne Ki Tu Jo Kar Baitha Nadaani. Teri Maregi Naani. Hum Hindustani."

Johny's video has garnered over 80 thousand views at the time of writing this. The tweet has over one thousand retweets and over ten thousand likes. The video is ought to get even more popular as you read this.

Watch Jony Lever's Video Here:

Johny was last seen in movies like Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal. The actor's comic timing is impeccable.