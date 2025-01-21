Actor Junaid Khan visited the sets of Sikandar to show Bollywood superstar Salman Khan the trailer of his upcoming film Loveyapa. According to a source, "Junaid Khan specially visited the sets of Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar to showcase the trailer of Loveyapa. Salman Khan absolutely loved the trailer, especially the part where Junaid said, 'Achi Khasi Zindagi ka Bigg Boss bana ke rakh diya hai.' This line, in particular, left Salman Khan in splits as he found it absolutely hilarious." ‘Loveyapa’ Song ‘Loveyapa Ho Gaya’: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan Go ‘Ello-Ve-Yapa-Yapa’ in THIS Peppy Love Anthem for the Youth (Watch Video).

Recently, it was shared that Junaid spent three months living in the National Capital to understand the lifestyle and culture of the city to understand his character in Loveyapa.

Watch ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer:

"Junaid Khan truly immersed himself in the role by spending three months in Delhi to get into the skin of his character. He wanted to capture the essence and nuances of a typical Delhi boy for his upcoming film Loveyapa," reveals a close source.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music and breathtaking visuals.

Loveyapa talks about the life of a young couple and how their relationship is tested after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some harsh truths about one another. The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Love Today". Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana played the lead in the 2022 drama.

Talking about Sikandar, the film marks the star’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in Tiger 3. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals. ‘Loveyapa’ Song ‘Rehna Kol’: First Romantic Track of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film to Release on THIS Date.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for Ghajini, also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

