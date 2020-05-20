Kalki Koechlin Talks About Embracing Motherhood During the Lockdown, Says It Is 'Tough yet Exciting and Beautiful'

Kalki Koechlin with Sappho (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin welcome her first child three months ago. She is spending her lockdown with daughter Sappho with her partner Guy Hershberg. In an interview, she revealed how she is embracing motherhood during this lockdown and that's keeping her busy for the most part. Kalki told The Indian Express, "Being a mother, feeding my baby six times a day and changing diapers – that takes most of my day. Apart from that, I am homeschooling my younger brother. So, I am a mother, teacher and the list goes on,"

She further talked about how her family has expanded even more. "We also adopted a cat. She just had two little kittens. So, we feed them every day. This is the time when we all have to look after each other and be kind to each other as much as possible," she revealed.

When Kalki was asked about how she feels about motherhood, she said, "It has been tough yet exciting and beautiful. I don’t think people talk enough about the tough part. There is no sleep for the first month. Also, no matter how much you try, nothing is going to prepare you on how to handle this small vulnerable creature. You are full of anxiety and in every two hours you wake up to keep a check on her, to know if she is okay and breathing. So, yeah it is full of anxiety and worry." Mommy Kalki Koechlin Sings the Bengali Lullaby ‘Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi’ to Baby Sappho and We Are All Hearts for It (Watch Video).

Kalki is also learning a lot. "You get poop all over you" she joked, adding "But there are wonderful parts of motherhood too, like when she smiles. You kind of remember where life begins and how you learn what you learn, which is so beautiful. It reminds us of what is important."