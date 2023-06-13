Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming film Emergency, has returned to her fitness regime as she starts prepping up for her next film. The actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her workout session. In the video, she can be seen doing functional training with forms like jumping jacks, mountain climbing, rope skipping and spot jogging. Kangana Ranaut Schools Those Mislabeling Her Traditional Headpiece, Says 'Even Indians Don't Know About Their Heritage'.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The actress captioned the picture, "After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi. now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film." Emergency is Kangana's second film as a director and will also see her essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut on Same-Sex Marriage: It Is a Matter of Heart and Sexual Preference.

The actress also has a slew of releases like Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita. She also has the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru up for release on which she serves as the creative producer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).