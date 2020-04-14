Karim Morani Health Update: Chennai Express Producer Tests COVID-19 Positive for the Second Time

Karim Morani (Photo Credits: PTI)

Film producer Karim Morani has been tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. It was on April 8 when the Chennai Express producer had been diagnosed with coronavirus. Karim Morani, who is currently being treated at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, had shown no symptoms of the virus. About it a source revealed to TOI, “Karim tested positive for the second time in row, but when the producer was admitted to the Juhu based hospital he did not show any symptoms of coronavirus.” Karim Morani, Chennai Express Producer, Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Daughters Shaza, Zoa Get Coronavirus Infection.

Karim Morani, who is also a heart patient, is being kept in isolation. The source was further quoted as saying, “He has already survived two heart attacks and has also under gone bypass surgery.” The producer’s daughters – Shaza and Zoa – were also tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. They were underwent treatment for the same but at different hospitals. However, they were discharged from the hospital last week after their second test reports came negative. Both Zoa and Shaza are under home quarantine as a preventive measure. Arpita Khan Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery to Karim Morani and His Daughters, Shaza and Zoa, After They Test Positive For COVID-19 (View Post).

Shaza Morani’s Post After Getting Discharged From The Hospital

Karim Morani’s brother Mohammed had earlier confirmed to PTI that the former’s wife and the staff from the house have been tested negative. The other celebs who were also tested positive for coronavirus but have been recovered include singer Kanika Kapoor and actor Purab Kohli.