Karisma Kapoor Hints at Doing a Film With Kareena Kapoor, Says 'We Are Waiting for a Perfect Script'

Actor Karisma Kapoor says she and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan would love to work in a film together, but they still haven't found a "perfect" script. Karisma, whose latest acting gig is ALTBalaji web series Mentalhood, believes it's a huge responsibility to pen an apt story for them. Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Samaira Makes Her Acting Debut in a Short Film Daud (Watch Video)
"I'd love to work with Kareena and I think the feeling is mutual. The script has to be really good, apt and right for us to want to star alongside each other. "It's a big responsibility, and we really like to find that perfect script. I hope someone out there is planning that perfect story is going to come to us because I am sure we both would love to work together," the actor told PTI. Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor and Kajol – Meet the Worst Dressed Celebs of this Week (View Pics)
Kareena Kapoor Visit Mentalhood Set For Karisma
Karisma, 45, has not announced her next acting project yet. Kareena is currently working on Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.